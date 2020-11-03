Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,885.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,420,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $615,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

