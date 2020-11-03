Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 295,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

