Apollo Medical (AMEH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Apollo Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $923.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,817,867.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,961.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,550. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

