APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Cap of $8.12 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One APIX token can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $84,710.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

