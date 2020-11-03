Anyswap (ANY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Anyswap has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,747,261 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

