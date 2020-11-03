Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $4.25 at TD Securities

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.19.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $977.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 75.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.