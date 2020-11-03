ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.14% of ANSYS worth $39,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,020.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $311.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.45. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.08.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

