Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ANIK opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $463.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.03. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

