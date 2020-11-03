Analyzing Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Retractable Technologies (NASDAQ:RVP)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.1% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.8% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and Retractable Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 6 0 3.00 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 88.64%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -53.56% -122.99% -45.88% Retractable Technologies 14.45% 23.86% 16.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Retractable Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $24.95 million 13.91 -$19.27 million ($0.60) -13.40 Retractable Technologies $41.80 million 6.08 $3.15 million N/A N/A

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Cytosorbents on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. The company also develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a development-stage extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps. The company also engages in developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets, as well as EasyPoint needles. Retractable Technologies, Inc. serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.