Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ampol stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Ampol has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels & Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

