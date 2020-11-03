Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lowered by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

