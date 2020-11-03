AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.17.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $110.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,252,000 after buying an additional 384,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,093,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $125,929,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,275,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,027,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.