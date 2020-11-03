American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 369,887 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 389,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,717 shares of company stock worth $2,058,616 over the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 557.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

