AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 888,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,694,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,098 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

