Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,903.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $3,860.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $135.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,162.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,903.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

