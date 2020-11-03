Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.94.

NYSE ATUS opened at $26.78 on Friday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 148.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,207,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,906,355 shares of company stock worth $109,943,443 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

