Altagas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Cormark

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB upgraded Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.21.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.90. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

