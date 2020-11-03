Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,745.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,469.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

