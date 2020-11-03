Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOG. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,626.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,522.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,472.88. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 39.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.