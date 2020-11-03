Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,626.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,522.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,472.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.