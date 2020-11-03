Alpha Pro Tech (APT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Pro Tech (NASDAQ:APT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Alpha Pro Tech to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech (NASDAQ:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

NASDAQ:APT opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $41.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.