Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $49.00 to $46.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $24.60 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

