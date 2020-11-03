Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.69.

NYSE:ADS opened at $55.25 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

