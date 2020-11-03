Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.69.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

