Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALRS. BidaskClub raised Alerus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $368.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

