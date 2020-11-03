Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALRS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $368.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

