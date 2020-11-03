Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up 2.0% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $100,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 155,354 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $44,482,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

