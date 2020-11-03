Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

AKZOY stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.