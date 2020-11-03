Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.43.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

