Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

