Adyen’s (ADYEY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADYEY. CSFB assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen currently has an average rating of Hold.

ADYEY stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

