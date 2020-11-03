Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

ADSW stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 81.0% in the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 72.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

