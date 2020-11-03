Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “
ADSW stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.
Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.
