Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATGE. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE opened at $23.49 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 93.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 166,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 20.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.