AdaptHealth (AHCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.
AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AHCO stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.
AdaptHealth Company Profile
AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
