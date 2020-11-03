AdaptHealth (AHCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

