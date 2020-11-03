Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $109.00 at Benchmark

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATVI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

