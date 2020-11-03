Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.40 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,703,000 after purchasing an additional 609,667 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,512,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,387,000 after buying an additional 1,203,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

