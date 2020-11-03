Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Accolade alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACCD. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $33.26 on Friday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $5,896,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $23,073,000.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accolade (ACCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.