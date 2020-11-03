Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Absa Group stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $22.67.
Absa Group Company Profile
