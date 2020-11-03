Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Absa Group stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.