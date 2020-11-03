977 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,820,000 after buying an additional 498,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2,090.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 449,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $82,928,000 after buying an additional 429,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

