8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Oppenheimer started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.55.

EGHT opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 66.77% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $66,123.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $67,790.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,428.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,591 shares of company stock worth $2,789,690. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

