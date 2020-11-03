$84.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report sales of $84.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.40 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $135.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $275.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.20 million to $285.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $363.76 million, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $383.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

RUTH stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $374.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

