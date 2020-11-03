$84.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report sales of $84.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.40 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $135.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $275.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.20 million to $285.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $363.76 million, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $383.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.
RUTH stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $374.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.
