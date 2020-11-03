7,722 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 924,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 238,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

