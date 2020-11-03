3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

3M stock opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.09. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

