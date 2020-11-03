360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.47.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $472.75 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 30.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

