3,096 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $1,510,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,342,000 after buying an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

In related news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,171 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,988 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

