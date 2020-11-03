22nd Century Group (XXII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Separately, Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

