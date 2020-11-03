118 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Booking by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,604.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,720.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,673.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.39.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

