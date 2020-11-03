$0.67 EPS Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.71. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $1,353,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,069 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 587,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

