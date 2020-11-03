$0.36 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,886,754.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $176,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,815,000 after purchasing an additional 973,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,929,000 after buying an additional 398,462 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,425,000 after buying an additional 297,984 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,875,000 after buying an additional 182,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.