Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Short Interest Update

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 31.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of ZYXI opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $445.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $29.73.
Zynex Company Profile
