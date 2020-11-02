Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Short Interest Update

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 31.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $445.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

